Previous
Proper Etiquette by ljmanning
Photo 1367

Proper Etiquette

It’s important to always wash your hands before eating, even when your meal is carried in your cheeks!
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Heh heh! Can it stuff anymore in those cheeks? Adorable!
September 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
LOL, So cute and correct.
September 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise