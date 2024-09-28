Sign up
Photo 1367
Proper Etiquette
It’s important to always wash your hands before eating, even when your meal is carried in your cheeks!
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1677
photos
152
followers
111
following
374% complete
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th September 2024 3:50pm
Tags
rodent
,
chipmunk
,
backyard-wildlife
,
eastern-chipmunk
,
cutie-patootie
Mags
ace
Heh heh! Can it stuff anymore in those cheeks? Adorable!
September 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
LOL, So cute and correct.
September 29th, 2024
