Passenger by ljmanning
Photo 1368

Passenger

Discovered this snail had hitched a ride on the back of my vehicle. Just snugged itself right in there!
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
LOL! Great spot and capture!
September 30th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love your capture and nice spotting.
September 30th, 2024  
