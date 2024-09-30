Previous
Stalking at the dam by ljmanning
Photo 1369

Stalking at the dam

A Great Blue Heron watching carefully for fish. A bit better on black I think, if you’re so inclined.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, that is foamy water!
October 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Fabulous capture with all that foam!
October 1st, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
I really like how the heron stands out from the foamy background. Great shot.
October 1st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So intent on catching dinner- great shot!
October 1st, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Excellent detailed Heron shot. I love the frothy water backdrop...very unusual and effective!
October 1st, 2024  
amyK ace
Wonderful shot
October 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise