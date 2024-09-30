Sign up
Previous
Photo 1369
Stalking at the dam
A Great Blue Heron watching carefully for fish. A bit better on black I think, if you’re so inclined.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
6
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1679
photos
151
followers
111
following
375% complete
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th September 2024 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
great-blue-heron
,
parkhill-dam
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, that is foamy water!
October 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Fabulous capture with all that foam!
October 1st, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
I really like how the heron stands out from the foamy background. Great shot.
October 1st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So intent on catching dinner- great shot!
October 1st, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Excellent detailed Heron shot. I love the frothy water backdrop...very unusual and effective!
October 1st, 2024
amyK
ace
Wonderful shot
October 1st, 2024
