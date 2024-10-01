Sign up
Photo 1370
Photo 1370
A soft and foggy morning
You would think we were on the ocean with the fog we had this morning.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1680
photos
150
followers
111
following
Tags
morning
,
river
,
fog
Mags
ace
Beautifully soft and looks so very quiet. =)
October 2nd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
I can almost hear the silence!! I love this foggy scene with the subtle color and reflections!
October 2nd, 2024
