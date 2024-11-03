Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1403
Sugar Frosted
The leaves of the Ninebark rimmed and highlighted with frost.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1722
photos
151
followers
101
following
384% complete
View this month »
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
Latest from all albums
1397
319
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
3rd November 2024 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
garden
,
shrub
,
frost
,
ninebark
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Gorgeous! Like sugar frosting.
November 4th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful, frosted petals.... love the color contrast and sparkle!!
November 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful. We haven't had a frost yet.
November 4th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
These really do look like they have been dipped in sugar. Amazing how the frost has formed so thickly around the edges.
November 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close