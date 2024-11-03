Previous
Sugar Frosted by ljmanning
Photo 1403

Sugar Frosted

The leaves of the Ninebark rimmed and highlighted with frost.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

Ann H. LeFevre
Gorgeous! Like sugar frosting.
November 4th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini
Beautiful, frosted petals.... love the color contrast and sparkle!!
November 4th, 2024  
Mags
Wow! Beautiful. We haven't had a frost yet.
November 4th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
These really do look like they have been dipped in sugar. Amazing how the frost has formed so thickly around the edges.
November 4th, 2024  
