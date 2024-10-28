Sign up
Previous
Photo 1397
Cardinal Siblings 1
A couple of curious young cardinals that I met on my Wood Duck expedition.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1716
photos
151
followers
101
following
382% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th October 2024 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
northern-cardinal
Mags
ace
Pretty little female and amazing detail in her feathers.
October 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So cute!
October 29th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful closeup capture.
October 29th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Sweet.
October 29th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The detail on her feathers is beautiful!
October 29th, 2024
