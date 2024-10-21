Previous
Sugar Maple in high key by ljmanning
Photo 1390

Sugar Maple in high key

Some fall faffing fun.
Apologies for my lack of comments. We’re getting ready for a little getaway and things are a bit hectic. I will catch up!
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4.
Mags
Gorgeous color and light!
October 22nd, 2024  
KV
Beautiful color.
October 22nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
So pretty!
October 22nd, 2024  
KWind
Amazing colour!
October 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful autumn color.
October 22nd, 2024  
