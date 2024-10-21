Sign up
Photo 1390
Photo 1390
Sugar Maple in high key
Some fall faffing fun.
Apologies for my lack of comments. We’re getting ready for a little getaway and things are a bit hectic. I will catch up!
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
5
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1702
photos
151
followers
101
following
Tags
tree
orange
autumn
maple
high-key
Mags
ace
Gorgeous color and light!
October 22nd, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful color.
October 22nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So pretty!
October 22nd, 2024
KWind
ace
Amazing colour!
October 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful autumn color.
October 22nd, 2024
