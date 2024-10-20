Previous
Mist in the Valley by ljmanning
Photo 1389

Mist in the Valley

Did I pull off to the side of the highway just to grab this shot? Yes, yes I did. BOB.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
380% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise