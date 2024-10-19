Sign up
Previous
312 / 365
Pull up! Pull up!!
A craptastic photo, but it made me smile. I was focused on the plane when this silly crow decided to photobomb. It looks like they’re about to collide.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
silly-things
,
its-a-bird
,
its-a-plane
