Previous
306 / 365
The Pale Beauty
One of the more exotic residents around the cottage - the Campaea perlata moth. Commonly known as the pale beauty. Isn’t is lovely?
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1648
photos
154
followers
111
following
83% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th August 2024 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moth
,
campaea-perlata
,
‘pale
,
beauty’
Dorothy
ace
Fabulous!
September 6th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
It definitely is!
September 6th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Extraordinarly beautiful...I've never seen one or even heard of them before so thank you for sharing!! :)
September 6th, 2024
