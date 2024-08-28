Previous
The Pale Beauty by ljmanning
The Pale Beauty

One of the more exotic residents around the cottage - the Campaea perlata moth. Commonly known as the pale beauty. Isn’t is lovely?
LManning (Laura)

Dorothy ace
Fabulous!
September 6th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
It definitely is!
September 6th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Extraordinarly beautiful...I've never seen one or even heard of them before so thank you for sharing!! :)
September 6th, 2024  
