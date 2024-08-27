Sign up
305 / 365
The Frontenac lake monster emerges
Hudson loves cottage week. Water is his happy place.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1645
photos
154
followers
111
following
83% complete
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
304
305
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
26th August 2024 2:19pm
Tags
dog
,
holiday
,
pet
,
lake
,
swimming
,
little-mississagagon-lake
Mags
ace
Ha ha! What a lovable lake monster and capture.
September 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Cute capture!
September 5th, 2024
