Village of Tweed by ljmanning
Village of Tweed

In the quaint little village of Tweed, Ontario, there is a lovely pedestrian bridge above a dam in the river. This is the view from the bridge.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely beautiful
September 4th, 2024  
