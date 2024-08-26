Sign up
304 / 365
Village of Tweed
In the quaint little village of Tweed, Ontario, there is a lovely pedestrian bridge above a dam in the river. This is the view from the bridge.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
holiday
,
dam
,
tweed
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely beautiful
September 4th, 2024
