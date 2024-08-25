Sign up
303 / 365
The other side of the point
Trees and water. What more could you ask for?
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
clouds
,
lake
,
forest
,
frontenac
