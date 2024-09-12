Sign up
Previous
Photo 1351
Greek Chorus
OK, it’s actually a side view of a dahlia. But don’t they look little singing mouths?
Another find from the flower farm.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
flower
,
petals
,
dahlia
,
theme-september2024
*lynn
ace
beautiful flower and cool name
September 13th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
It is a very intriguing looking flower.
September 13th, 2024
