Previous
Sunflower farm by ljmanning
Photo 1350

Sunflower farm

Today I took myself to a sunflower and cut flower farm. Sunflower season is ending and many of them were pretty tatty. These ones were glorious though, and I love the darker colours so much.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely blooms!
September 12th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Bold & Beautiful! Love the big sunflower heads against the sky!!
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise