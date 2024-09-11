Sign up
Previous
Photo 1350
Sunflower farm
Today I took myself to a sunflower and cut flower farm. Sunflower season is ending and many of them were pretty tatty. These ones were glorious though, and I love the darker colours so much.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
2
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1660
photos
154
followers
111
following
369% complete
View this month »
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
Latest from all albums
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
309
1350
310
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th September 2024 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflowers
,
sunflower-farm
Mags
ace
Lovely blooms!
September 12th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Bold & Beautiful! Love the big sunflower heads against the sky!!
September 12th, 2024
