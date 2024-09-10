Previous
In the beginning… by ljmanning
In the beginning…

A cool, damp night meant fog on the water this morning. I liked the way it combined with the spray from the falls, and the how the sunrise light shone through it all.
LManning (Laura)

Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture. I can feel the cold mist
September 11th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
This is such a beautiful shot. It's a place I've seen a million times, but this view is particularly nice. The most looks great, and the sky does as well!
September 11th, 2024  
