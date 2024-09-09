Previous
Into the woods by ljmanning
Into the woods

“Going to the woods is going home.”
- John Muir
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

LManning (Laura)

Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful scene & quote! I love the dappled light falling on this trail...makes me want to see what's just around the bend!
September 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It sure is, beautiful pathway way
September 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
So true. Beautiful light on the path.
September 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely light on this path!
September 10th, 2024  
