A Confusion of Gallinules

They were certainly going every which way! This is a group of adult and juvenile Common Gallinules. The little ones are at that awkward stage, with random bald patches and feathers coming in.

Having only ever seen photos of these birds, I had no idea how teeny they are. They are only about 35 cms (13 inches) long, and they weigh less than 500 grams (1 pound).