Previous
301 / 365
Pied-billed Grebe
One of the other residents of the area around the butterfly garden. This was the first time I’d seen a Pied-billed Grebe, but I’m pretty sure it’s a juvenile. It has that sweet baby face.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Album
Etcetera
Taken
8th August 2024 2:11pm
Tags
bird
,
grebe
,
pied-billed-grebe
,
urquhart-garden
