Previous
Pied-billed Grebe by ljmanning
301 / 365

Pied-billed Grebe

One of the other residents of the area around the butterfly garden. This was the first time I’d seen a Pied-billed Grebe, but I’m pretty sure it’s a juvenile. It has that sweet baby face.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise