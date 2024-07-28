Previous
Banded Orange Heliconian by ljmanning
Banded Orange Heliconian

On a last minute whim I visited the butterfly conservatory today. Sharing a couple of my faves.

Apologies for my lack of commenting the last few days. Real life does interfere at times!
28th July 2024

Jessica Eby ace
Woah, that's pretty! Is it a species that lives here by nature, or an exotic one that just lives at the conservatory (as far as our area goes)?
July 29th, 2024  
