Previous
300 / 365
Banded Orange Heliconian
On a last minute whim I visited the butterfly conservatory today. Sharing a couple of my faves.
Apologies for my lack of commenting the last few days. Real life does interfere at times!
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1605
photos
153
followers
111
following
82% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th July 2024 3:12pm
Tags
conservatory
,
butterfly
,
banded-orange-heliconian
Jessica Eby
ace
Woah, that's pretty! Is it a species that lives here by nature, or an exotic one that just lives at the conservatory (as far as our area goes)?
July 29th, 2024
