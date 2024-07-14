Sign up
Previous
299 / 365
Sandhill Crane 2
A little further down the road there was another crane pair. They were rooting for grubs and such and couldn’t have cared less about my car. It had just started to rain when I took this - 10 minutes later it was a full on thunderstorm.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1590
photos
154
followers
111
following
81% complete
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
299
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th July 2024 12:30pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird
,
crane
,
sandhill-crane
Paula Fontanini
ace
Wow! Another totally different but equally superb shot!
July 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great shot!
July 15th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love the streaks of rain- so cool!
July 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Amazing capture of this proud looking bird.
July 15th, 2024
