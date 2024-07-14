Previous
Sandhill Crane 2 by ljmanning
299 / 365

Sandhill Crane 2

A little further down the road there was another crane pair. They were rooting for grubs and such and couldn’t have cared less about my car. It had just started to rain when I took this - 10 minutes later it was a full on thunderstorm.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Paula Fontanini
Wow! Another totally different but equally superb shot!
July 15th, 2024  
Corinne C
Great shot!
July 15th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
Love the streaks of rain- so cool!
July 15th, 2024  
Mags
Amazing capture of this proud looking bird.
July 15th, 2024  
