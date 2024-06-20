Previous
Storm Front by ljmanning
298 / 365

Storm Front

We remain trapped under the heat dome, with temps in the low 30s and humidex values in the 40s. That means a pretty much constant threat of thunderstorms. We had a doozy this afternoon.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful sky drama kind of capture! Stay safe!
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise