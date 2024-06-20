Sign up
298 / 365
Storm Front
We remain trapped under the heat dome, with temps in the low 30s and humidex values in the 40s. That means a pretty much constant threat of thunderstorms. We had a doozy this afternoon.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
weather
clouds
storm
summer
Mags
Beautiful sky drama kind of capture! Stay safe!
June 21st, 2024
