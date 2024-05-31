Previous
Control Room by ljmanning
Control Room

This is the control room of the submarine. The red light shows how it operated when in silent mode. All lights were off and no one could speak or move around until the threat had passed. The red light was quite eerie.
LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Outstanding capture! I like the red tones.
June 1st, 2024  
Brigette ace
Very atmospheric
June 1st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonder why the red light. Was it just to remind people to be silent or did it serve another purpose too?
June 1st, 2024  
