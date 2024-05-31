Sign up
Control Room
This is the control room of the submarine. The red light shows how it operated when in silent mode. All lights were off and no one could speak or move around until the threat had passed. The red light was quite eerie.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
submarine
,
hmcs-ojibwa
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture! I like the red tones.
June 1st, 2024
Brigette
ace
Very atmospheric
June 1st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wonder why the red light. Was it just to remind people to be silent or did it serve another purpose too?
June 1st, 2024
