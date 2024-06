A little bit of everything

We took a country drive today, and stopped into one of the last, classic general stores. It quite literally has a little bit of everything. This is a store where you can buy groceries, candy, sewing supplies (see above), underwear, vegetable seeds, rubber boots, dish towels, toasters, puzzles, pliers, commemorative china plates, toys, pocket watches, shovels, work pants and really, really good ice cream. Hence the drive. ๐Ÿ˜ And, of course, itโ€™s also a post office.