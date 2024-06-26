Previous
Bittersweet by ljmanning
Photo 1273

Bittersweet

A tuft of Bittersweet vine poking through a fence, with some mad faffing.
I am without internet for a couple of days (due to our lovely telecom provider), so won’t be able to view and comment. Apologies!
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
348% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

L. H. ace
I like the striking colors!
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise