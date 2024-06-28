Previous
Pink Roses by ljmanning
Photo 1275

Pink Roses

“True love is like little pink roses, sweet, and fragrant in small doses.”
~Ana Claudia Antunes
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
So pretty
June 29th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful!
June 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous!
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise