Previous
Photo 1276
Great Egret
Stalking fish in the Mill Pond.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1574
photos
155
followers
109
following
349% complete
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
29th June 2024 3:33pm
Tags
bird
,
egret
,
great-egret
