Photo 1274
Arrivals
International Arrivals Hall, Pearson Airport, Toronto
For the current artist challenge - Thomas Vanoost
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49409/new-artist-challenge-thomas-vanoost
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
27th June 2024 1:50pm
Tags
airport
,
arrivals
,
multiple-exposure
,
ac-vanoost
Jessica Eby
ace
Well done!
June 28th, 2024
