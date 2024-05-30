Sign up
Previous
296 / 365
Red-bellied Woodpecker
The place we are staying is surrounded by forest, and the bird life is plentiful. We’ve been enjoying the show.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
0
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1542
photos
154
followers
110
following
81% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th May 2024 3:39pm
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
red-bellied-woodpecker
