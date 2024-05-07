Previous
Downy among the lichen by ljmanning
293 / 365

Downy among the lichen

A sweet little Downy Woodpecker in the park. She’s a juvenile, I think. She’s so fluffy and brightly white.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
Great colours and textures on her tree branch!
May 8th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
The Downy is beautifully captured and I love the dreamy green background! Very pretty!
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise