Previous
293 / 365
Downy among the lichen
A sweet little Downy Woodpecker in the park. She’s a juvenile, I think. She’s so fluffy and brightly white.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th May 2024 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
downy-woodpecker
Jessica Eby
ace
Great colours and textures on her tree branch!
May 8th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
The Downy is beautifully captured and I love the dreamy green background! Very pretty!
May 8th, 2024
