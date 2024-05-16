Previous
Red Admiral by ljmanning
Photo 1232

Red Admiral

A rather tattered Red Admiral butterfly enjoying the lilac flowers. There were six or seven of them on this one small bush.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Nice capture of the details of the flower and of the butterfly.
May 17th, 2024  
Beautiful shot.
May 17th, 2024  
Wonderful capture!
May 17th, 2024  
Wow! Great close-up!
May 17th, 2024  
