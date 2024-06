Retro Gas

This brick building in the heritage district of Upper Doon was originally part of the Perine Flax Mill, built in 1853. Today it is home to G.R. Wilfong & Son, a company that has designed and built gas stations since 1938, hence the old style gas pump. In addition to housing an active business, it is a popular spot for wedding and engagement photos.

I tried to give it a vintage treatment, in keeping with the style of the building.