Previous
Photo 1263
Barley fields
We’re enjoying the last nice day before a heat dome settles in for the next week. Daily temps of 33C, with a humidex of 42C. (That’s 97 and 107 in American) Blech. Expect a lot of old and/or indoor photos to come!
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
5
5
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss
1560
photos
155
followers
110
following
346% complete
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
16th June 2024 7:56am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
field
,
barley
,
farm
,
grain
,
landscape-68
Mark St Clair
ace
This is a lovely shot. FAV
June 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 17th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous colours and pov!
We're expecting the same weather next week!
June 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous!
June 17th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Ugh, yes, it will be an awful week around here! Stay as cool as you can! This photo is lovely, though.
June 17th, 2024
