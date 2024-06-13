Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by ljmanning
Photo 1260

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

It actually stayed still long enough for me to snap a few frames!
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Jessica Eby ace
So nice, good job! I have managed some okay shots of them in other years but I've barely seen any this year, let alone any that have settled!
June 14th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very clear and sharp.
June 14th, 2024  
