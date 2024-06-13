Sign up
Photo 1260
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
It actually stayed still long enough for me to snap a few frames!
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
eastern-tiger-swallowtail
,
backyard-wildlife
Jessica Eby
ace
So nice, good job! I have managed some okay shots of them in other years but I've barely seen any this year, let alone any that have settled!
June 14th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very clear and sharp.
June 14th, 2024
