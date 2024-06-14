Previous
A frank exchange of views by ljmanning
A frank exchange of views

These two male Tree Swallows had quite a discussion about who owned the branch. Not as sharp as I would like, but I was really pleased to have captured the interaction.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude.
Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Are you kidding? These things are nearly impossible to capture they're so fast! This is excellent and you got 2 of them in focus!!
June 15th, 2024  
Brigette ace
how delightlful
June 15th, 2024  
amyK ace
Excellent shot; nice clarity and timing
June 15th, 2024  
