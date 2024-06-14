Sign up
Photo 1261
A frank exchange of views
These two male Tree Swallows had quite a discussion about who owned the branch. Not as sharp as I would like, but I was really pleased to have captured the interaction.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
14th June 2024 10:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
swallows
,
tree-swallows
Paula Fontanini
ace
Are you kidding? These things are nearly impossible to capture they're so fast! This is excellent and you got 2 of them in focus!!
June 15th, 2024
Brigette
ace
how delightlful
June 15th, 2024
amyK
ace
Excellent shot; nice clarity and timing
June 15th, 2024
