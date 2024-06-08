Previous
Meander by ljmanning
Photo 1255

Meander

This is a very small section of “Meander”, an art installation billed as “the world’s largest living architecture sculpture”.
To quote from the description: “Meander’s dreamlike meshwork spheres, billowing cloud canopies and water-like formations are a representation of nature’s structure, strength and beauty. It is made up of about half a million pieces using materials such as metal and recycled polymer. There are about 100 motion sensors that react with sound, light and movement, ultimately bringing the sculpture to life.”
It covers almost 5,000 sq ft of the ceiling in a local event space. It’s quite wonderful.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Superb capture of this piece!
June 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise