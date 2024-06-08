Meander

This is a very small section of “Meander”, an art installation billed as “the world’s largest living architecture sculpture”.

To quote from the description: “Meander’s dreamlike meshwork spheres, billowing cloud canopies and water-like formations are a representation of nature’s structure, strength and beauty. It is made up of about half a million pieces using materials such as metal and recycled polymer. There are about 100 motion sensors that react with sound, light and movement, ultimately bringing the sculpture to life.”

It covers almost 5,000 sq ft of the ceiling in a local event space. It’s quite wonderful.