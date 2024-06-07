Sign up
Photo 1254
A rare bird
Happy Flamingo Friday! Living in southern Ontario, I never get to participate in Flamingo Friday. So when I saw this mounted above the door of a vintage clothing shop, I knew I had to grab my chance.
7th June 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
5th June 2024 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flamingo
,
inflatable
,
flamingo-friday
Jessica Eby
ace
I have never even heard of Flamingo Friday, but this seems like a good picture for it anyway!
June 8th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Perfect flamingo shot!
June 8th, 2024
