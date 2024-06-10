Previous
Fuzzy Forest by ljmanning
Photo 1257

Fuzzy Forest

The newly forming drupes on a Staghorn Sumac.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
344% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fascinating macro! It's almost alien in a way.
June 11th, 2024  
Brigette ace
so lovely and wispish
June 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh! I love the textures you've captured in b&w.
June 11th, 2024  
