Previous
Photo 1231
Vintage Lilacs
If only I could enjoy them - they send my allergies into overdrive. How we suffer for our art.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
1
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
flowers
shrub
blossoms
lilac
Ann H. LeFevre
Oh, that's too bad because they really do have such a nice fragrance outdoors! But you did well with this shot in spite of the sniffles.
May 16th, 2024
