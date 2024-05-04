Sign up
290 / 365
A Welcome Visitor
With an added photobomber! Our first male Rose-breasted Grosbeak of the year.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1510
photos
157
followers
109
following
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
May 5th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
This is so funny because today my husband and I went for a walk at Riverside and I specifically said I hoped we'd see one of these guys. We did not. But I'm glad that you saw one today, and that you shared him on here!
May 5th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Awesome shot! Such a beautiful bird.
May 5th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Interesting fellow
May 5th, 2024
