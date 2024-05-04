Previous
A Welcome Visitor by ljmanning
A Welcome Visitor

With an added photobomber! Our first male Rose-breasted Grosbeak of the year.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags
Beautiful capture!
May 5th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
This is so funny because today my husband and I went for a walk at Riverside and I specifically said I hoped we'd see one of these guys. We did not. But I'm glad that you saw one today, and that you shared him on here!
May 5th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
Awesome shot! Such a beautiful bird.
May 5th, 2024  
Brigette
Interesting fellow
May 5th, 2024  
