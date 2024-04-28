Sign up
Previous
289 / 365
Song Sparrow
Caught by a small breath of wind.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th April 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
song-sparrow
Mags
ace
Sweet and lovely capture!
April 29th, 2024
