Sugar Puffs by ljmanning
Photo 1235

Sugar Puffs

A heavy dew made the dandelion heads look like they were made of powdered sugar.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. They do look like that.
May 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Are you sure you didn't wave a magic wand here? That's really fairy dust isn't it? Love it!
May 20th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I do believe it’s fairy dust! Gorgeous!
May 20th, 2024  
