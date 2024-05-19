Sign up
Previous
Photo 1235
Sugar Puffs
A heavy dew made the dandelion heads look like they were made of powdered sugar.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
19th May 2024 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
dandelion
,
droplets
,
dew
,
seen-on-my-run
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. They do look like that.
May 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Are you sure you didn't wave a magic wand here? That's really fairy dust isn't it? Love it!
May 20th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I do believe it’s fairy dust! Gorgeous!
May 20th, 2024
