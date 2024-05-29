Sign up
Photo 1245
Lake Erie Sky
We are on a short biking/hiking/birding getaway on the north shore of Lake Erie. This was taken from the pier in Port Dover. You can see the wind farm on the opposite shore.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
lake
,
skyscape
,
lake-erie
,
port-dover
Mags
ace
Beautiful big open sky and clouds.
May 30th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Great shot! Are there any specific birds you're looking for on your trip, or just watching and seeing who's around?
May 30th, 2024
