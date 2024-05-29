Previous
Lake Erie Sky by ljmanning
Photo 1245

Lake Erie Sky

We are on a short biking/hiking/birding getaway on the north shore of Lake Erie. This was taken from the pier in Port Dover. You can see the wind farm on the opposite shore.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful big open sky and clouds.
May 30th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Great shot! Are there any specific birds you're looking for on your trip, or just watching and seeing who's around?
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise