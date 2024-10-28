Sign up
319 / 365
Cardinal Siblings 2
A couple of curious young Cardinals that I met on my Wood Duck expedition.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
northern-cardinal
Mags
ace
What a handsome fella!
October 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So regal!
October 29th, 2024
