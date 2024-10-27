Sign up
318 / 365
…and his lovely lady friend
See my other album for the male Wood Duck. The females are much more subdued in their colouring, but I think they are lovely too.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
2
0
LManning (Laura)
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
wood-duck
Jessica Eby
Beautiful! Both the duck herself and your photo of her.
October 28th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
She's lovely.
October 28th, 2024
