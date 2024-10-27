Previous
…and his lovely lady friend by ljmanning
…and his lovely lady friend

See my other album for the male Wood Duck. The females are much more subdued in their colouring, but I think they are lovely too.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

LManning (Laura)

Jessica Eby
Beautiful! Both the duck herself and your photo of her.
October 28th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
She's lovely.
October 28th, 2024  
