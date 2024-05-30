Previous
Eastern Bluebird by ljmanning
Photo 1246

Eastern Bluebird

Too small and too far for my little lens, but I liked the way he looked surrounded by pollen and bugs in the evening light. My first time photographing a bluebird!
30th May 2024 30th May 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise