Previous
Photo 1246
Eastern Bluebird
Too small and too far for my little lens, but I liked the way he looked surrounded by pollen and bugs in the evening light. My first time photographing a bluebird!
30th May 2024
30th May 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th May 2024 7:33pm
Privacy
Tags
bird
,
evening
,
bluebird
,
eastern-bluebird
