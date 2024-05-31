Previous
Things you don’t expect to find in southern Ontario by ljmanning
Photo 1247

Things you don’t expect to find in southern Ontario

Yesterday we learned that tiny Port Burwell, Ontario, is home to an actual military submarine. Today we returned to tour it. This is HMCS Ojibwa, an Oberon class submarine that served in the Royal Canadian Navy and later the Canadian Forces Maritime Command from 1965 to 1989. It was a cold war “spy sub” and therefore all of its activity was, and still is secret. It was a fascinating tour. Hard to believe 70 people would live in such crowded quarters for months at a time.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
How very cool!
June 1st, 2024  
KV ace
Sounds fascinating. Nice POV.
June 1st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice comp. I don’t have claustrophobia, but I think I would if I had to live in a can.
June 1st, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
We have seen it but not been inside. Several years ago my dad gave me a book of the Top 150 Unusual Things to See in Ontario, and it's in there!
June 1st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I never knew the was here either.
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise