Things you don’t expect to find in southern Ontario

Yesterday we learned that tiny Port Burwell, Ontario, is home to an actual military submarine. Today we returned to tour it. This is HMCS Ojibwa, an Oberon class submarine that served in the Royal Canadian Navy and later the Canadian Forces Maritime Command from 1965 to 1989. It was a cold war “spy sub” and therefore all of its activity was, and still is secret. It was a fascinating tour. Hard to believe 70 people would live in such crowded quarters for months at a time.