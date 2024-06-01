Previous
Beautiful Belle by ljmanning
Photo 1248

Beautiful Belle

Belle is the lovely horse who lives on the farm where we stayed. We enjoyed sipping our coffee while watching her and the many birds. As you can see, she is a proper lady who has her hair done regularly.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
the horse almost looks purple!
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise