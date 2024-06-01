Sign up
Photo 1248
Beautiful Belle
Belle is the lovely horse who lives on the farm where we stayed. We enjoyed sipping our coffee while watching her and the many birds. As you can see, she is a proper lady who has her hair done regularly.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
horse
,
belle
,
norfolk-county
Krista Marson
ace
the horse almost looks purple!
June 2nd, 2024
