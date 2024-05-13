Previous
Blue hour drama skies by ljmanning
Blue hour drama skies

A very unsettled day, with thunderstorms threatening but never actually arriving. I liked what the clouds did after sunset.
13th May 2024

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Peter Dulis
Love it
May 14th, 2024  
