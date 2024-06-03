Sign up
Previous
Photo 1250
Fallen blossoms
I have no idea why this appealed to me. But it did.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
3rd June 2024 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
garden
,
birdbath
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's the feeling of it. Peaceful and calm.
June 4th, 2024
